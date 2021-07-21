Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, July 21

Here's what you should know for Wednesday, July 21.

DELTA CONCERNS AND MI NUMBERS | Health officials are now saying that at least 70 delta variant cases have been confirmed in Michigan, and more could have gone undetected. The latest COVID numbers report more than 1,000 new cases since Saturday. That’s an average of about 257 cases per day, with the positivity rate spiking to more than 4% — the highest since May.

LOTTO WINNER ANNOUNCED TODAY | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will announce the second round of $50,000 winners and the winner of the $1 million prize at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. She will be joined by former Saturday Night Live cast member and Highland Park native Tim Meadows.

MUSKEGON HTS MEETING | There are still questions lingering for Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System parents and community members, one day after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer approved the removal of a state oversight committee at the district.

BEACH REOPENS TODAY | The 8th Street Community Park in Ottawa County is set to reopen today. It was closed Tuesday so workers could control the recent algae blooms in the water. The lake is now supposed to be safe for swimming, fishing and more.

FORECAST | A brief break from the heat and humidity, then steamy with showers to end the week. Get the full forecast here.

