MUELLER DAY IS HERE | Former Trump-Russia special counsel Robert Mueller finally faces congressional interrogators on Wednesday, testifying in televised hearings that Democrats hope will weaken President Donald Trump's reelection prospects. Republicans are ready to depend Trump and turn their fire on Mueller and his team.

ROBBERY SUSPECT ON THE LOOSE | Authorities in Ottawa County are searching for a robbery suspect that got away with money from Re-Pete's Party Store in Holland Township. A K-9 searched the area after the robbery but the suspect wasn't found.

BOPPY RECALLS | The Boppy Company is recalling 14,000 of its infant head and neck support accessories over suffocation concerns. Officials say the overstuffing of the head support area can "cause an infant's head to be tilted too far forward."

FAKE MONEY IN FRUITPORT | A Fruitport man recently found $600 in counterfeit money. He said the bills were very authentic-looking, but didn't have a $100 note to compare. The police department says fake money in the area is a continuous problem and they deal with several cases every week.

MISSING SWIMMER FOUND | Search crews located the body of 18-year-old Daniel McCarthy a day after he was reported missing. He was swept into Lake Michigan at Ludington State Park Outlet on Monday and was located Tuesday night, about 300 yards from shore.

FORECAST | Highs will slowly climb through the 80s this week. Today will be sunny and seasonable.

