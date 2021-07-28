Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, July 28

Here's what you should know for Wednesday, July 28.

OTTAWA CO HOME INVASION | A 30-year-old woman sustained minor injuries after being assaulted in her home Tuesday afternoon. Street. An unknown male had entered the woman's home and physically assaulted her before fleeing on foot, according to police. The suspect is a 16-year-old boy who lives near the victim.

ASCENSION VAX REQUIREMENT | Ascension Health Care announced Tuesday that all employees, whether they provide direct patient care or not, will be required to get a COVID shot by Nov. 12. Staff members can apply for medical or religious exemptions.

BARRACKS 616 THEFTS | The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating a breaking and entering at Barracks 616 in Cascade Township. Responding officers saw that the suspects had driven a vehicle through the Barracks 616 building before entering the store and stealing an undisclosed number of firearms, according to police.

SIMONE BILES WITHDRAWS | Simone Biles will not defend her Olympic title. The American gymnastics superstar withdrew from Thursday's all-around competition to focus on her mental well-being. The decision comes a day after Biles removed herself from the team final following one rotation because she felt she wasn't mentally ready.

FORECAST | Thunderstorms are likely Wednesday night followed by cooler, less humid conditions. Get the full forecast here.

