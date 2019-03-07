LEE IACOCCA DIES | The "Father of the Mustang" Lee Iacocca has died. Iacocca is credited with saving Chrysler from bankruptcy in the 1980s. He was 94.

GR SHOOTING UPDATE | After a violent five days last week, Grand Rapids Police said they have made arrests in two of the 10 shootings that took place. They did not specify which shootings have arrests, however, in the June 22 incident a suspect was arrested that night.

LONGTIME FLEA MARKET CLOSING | After 50 years, the 28th Street Flea Market will close July 28 due to the pending sale of the property. This past weekend, signs went up announced the closure later this month.

ROCKSTOCK STARTS TODAY | Music, a carnival, and fireworks are part of the 11th Muskegon RockStock. The event will fill Heritage Landing in downtown Muskegon starting today and will be over July 7.

USA IN WORLD CUP FINALS | The United States held off England, 2-1, on Tuesday in the Women’s World Cup semifinals to make it back to the finals. The U.S. now heads to the World Cup Final on Sunday and will face the winner of Wednesday's semifinal match, either Sweden or the Netherlands.

THE FORECAST | Warm and humid conditions will fuel pop-up showers through Independence Day. Today will be partly cloudy, very warm and very humid with a pop-up, afternoon inland shower or thunderstorm possible.

