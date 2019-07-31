COMMERCIAL FIRE | A commercial facility in Muskegon that's used to clean and store portable restrooms caught fire overnight Wednesday. The building was unoccupied at the time. Authorities are still investigating the cause.

DEBATE RECAP | The presidential hopefuls finished the first of two nights of the campaign's second round of debates, highlighted by Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren -- who clashed with moderates over "Medicare for All."

BUDGET VOTE | A hard-won, warts-and-all budget pact between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Donald Trump is facing a key vote in the GOP-held Senate. Many conservatives are torn between supporting the president or risking their political brand with an unpopular vote.

WYOMING PHONE SCAM | Wyoming Police have received multiple reports of citizens getting phone calls from someone claiming to be a Wyoming Police detective. Two official reports came down yesterday that say the callers were looking for financial information. Authorities say it's definitely a scam.

COAST GUARD FEST | Interested in going to Coast Guard Festival today? It's Senior Day, the softball tournament starts this morning, there are ship tours, the Veterans Resource Fair, the waterball competition and Elton John and Rod Stewart tribute shows later tonight. Here is everything you need to know.

THE FORECAST | Mild and quiet weather expected for the next several days. Today will be mostly sunny and seasonable.

For these stories and many others, watch 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.