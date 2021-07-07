Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, July 7

Here's what you should know for Wednesday, July 7.

KENT COUNTY MOBILE CLINIC | The Kent County Health Department is partnering with Seeds of Promise and Grand Rapids Proactive to bring mobile vaccination clinics to Grand Rapids every Thursday in July. The clinics will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Great Giant Supermarket parking lot on Madison Avenue.

1M SIGN UP FOR SHOTS | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday that over a million Michiganders have registered for the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes. The lottery-style raffle was announced Thursday, July 1 in an effort to increase the vaccination rate in Michigan. As of July 4, 61.9% of Michigan residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, according to the MDHHS.

131 CRASH UPDATE | A 15-year-old girl remains in critical condition this morning after the Tuesday morning crash on northbound US-131. The 15-year-old boy who was driving the vehicle was killed. Police say wet road conditions may have contributed to the crash, but it’s currently unclear if drugs or alcohol were involved.

COAST GUARD FEST RETURNS | The Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival is officially on after city council approved the festival's proposed changes for this year's event. The celebration at Coast Guard City, USA is set to return July 30.

FORECAST | Cooler and less humid forecast on the way! Get the full forecast here.

