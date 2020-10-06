Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

STORM DAMAGE & POWER OUTAGES | Powerful storms downed trees and power lines throughout West Michigan. More than 30,000 Consumers Energy customers were left without power Wednesday morning. Storms are expected to continue throughout Wednesday and could lead to flooding Thursday, especially near the lakeshore.

IDAHO STEPFATHER ARRESTED | Authorities said they uncovered human remains at an Idaho man's home Tuesday as they investigated the disappearance of his new wife's two children and arrested him. The case has drawn global attention for its ties to two other mysterious deaths and the couple's doomsday beliefs.

GEORGIA ELECTION ISSUES | Georgia's Secretary of State is launching an investigation after Tuesday's election with riddled with issues. Lines in some Metro Atlanta counties stretched down the streets, as polling sites struggled with a new election system. There have also been accusations of voter suppression.

GEORGE FLOYD LAID TO REST | Hundreds of mourners wearing masks were packed in a Houston church Tuesday to remember 46-year-old George Floyd, the man whose death sparked international protest for racial justice. Floyd was pinned to the pavement by a white Minneapolis police officer who put a knee to his neck for what prosecutors said was nearly 9 minutes.

FORECAST | Wednesday will be partly cloudy, windy, warm and very humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures around 84° with dew points in the 70s. Get the full forecast here.