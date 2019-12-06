GUN LAW CHANGES | On Tuesday some new bills cleared a House committee Tuesday, which would make it a civil infraction and a possible a $100 fine if someone carried a concealed weapon into a gun-free zone like a school, church or hospital. Current laws fine up to $500 and a six-month license suspension.

FIREWORKS IN GR | The City of Grand Rapids has lowered the number of days residents can set off fireworks from 30 to 11—or 12, depending on what day of the week July 5 falls on. The Grand Rapids City Commission also approved changes to fireworks fines.

RIDES FROM GR TO LAKESHORE | Members of the Holland City Council will listen to a presentation Wednesday for the transportation system which would take passengers from Grand Rapids to Holland. It could be a bus system or train, but that decision hasn't been made yet.

ORTIZ IS AWAKE AFTER SURGERY | A wounded David Ortiz was recovering from exploratory surgery in Boston on Tuesday. The 43-year-old retired athlete was flown to Boston on Monday night for further treatment, arriving in an air ambulance provided by the Red Sox, after doctors in the Dominican Republic removed his gallbladder and part of his intestine.

CHANGES COMING TO COAST GUARD FESTIVAL | Due to a rise in attendance over the past years, the event will see a few changes this year. The number of allowed vendors for the festival has been cut from 21 to 15, and the marina parking lot that was previously used to host them will act as an access point for entertainment on the waterfront.

THE FORECAST | Rain will be followed by much cooler air by Thursday. Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with rain arriving.

For these stories and many others, watch 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.