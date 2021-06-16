Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, June 16

Here's what you should know for Wednesday, June 16.

SCHEMBECHLER PRESSER TODAY | Former University of Michigan football players and others who say they were sexually abused by a now-deceased team doctor are expected to call for action by the University of Michigan's board as the legacy of the school's gridiron coach is being questioned over what he knew. The group has planned a news conference for today in Ann Arbor.

EXPIRING VACCINE DOSES | Vaccines, once in high demand, are now expiring and going to waste. In Muskegon County, about 53% of the adult population is vaccinated, but fewer people are now getting the shot. The low turnout has recently forced the county to destroy 1,200 expired doses. Kent County said it has not had to order more doses in weeks due to low demand.

AMPITHEATRE LAND PURCHASE | The dream of a new 14,000-seat amphitheater in Grand Rapids is still a few years out, but came closer to reality Tuesday night. Grand Rapids city commissioners approved the purchase of a 14-acre tract of land on the northwest side. The total cost is $7.45 million.

BIDEN, PUTIN MEETING THIS MORNING | President Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin are set to meet today during a summit in the Swiss Capital of Geneva. The high-stakes meeting comes as both sides agree relations between the U.S. and Russia are at an all-time low. The White House says their goal is to establish “a stable and predictable relationship” with Russia.

FORECAST | Dry weather continues through Thursday. Showers and strong storms possible early Friday morning. Get the full forecast here.

