Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, June 17, 2020

GOP JUSTICE BILL | Senate Republicans are proposing changes to police procedures and accountability with an enhanced use-of-force database, restrictions on chokeholds and new commission to study law enforcement and race.

WMU PLAYER KILLED | A retired sheriff’s deputy and psychiatric patient at an Indiana hospital who were involved in a struggle were both killed when another security guard opened fire on the patient. The patient was a former Western Michigan football player.

STATE BUDGET UPDATES | Michigan lawmakers are backing legislation that would waive a requirement that they pass the next state budget in less than three weeks, citing uncertainty over a major shortfall caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

CURBSIDE JOB FAIR | Express Employment Professionals of Grand Rapids is hosting a “curbside” job fair on Wednesday, June 17 to hire for over 200 different job openings.

FORECAST | Temperatures continue trending warmer each day into the weekend. Get the full forecast here.

