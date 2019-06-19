FAMILY DROWNS IN KZOO RIVER | A pair of 9-year-old twins and their mother drowned after police say the 44-year-old woman deliberately drove her car into the Kalamazoo River. Investigators say we may never know why.

SEXUAL ASSAULT SUSPECT SOUGHT | The Grand Rapids Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest involved in an early morning sexual assault on the city's south side.

EXPERTS TALK LAKE LEVELS | The Great Lakes are at a record high this year and several lakeshore communities have been impacted. The Michigan Sea Grant Extension will hold an information meeting on how the rising lake levels will play out the rest of the summer and into the fall.

KELLOGG JOB CUTS | Kellogg Co. is cutting 150 salaried jobs across North America as part of the previously announced sale of Keebler and Famous Amos cookie brands — as well as its fruit snack, pie crust and ice cream cone businesses — to Italy's Ferraro International for $1.3 billion.

BEST BEACH TOWNS | Traverse City and Holland made it into the top 5 for "Beast Beach Towns to Live in," a study by Wallethub that compared hundreds of ocean- and lakefront cities and towns.

THE FORECAST | Scattered showers will wrap up overnight, followed by more sunshine.Today will be mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers.

For these stories and many others, watch 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.