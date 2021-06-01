Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, June 2

Here's what you should know for Wednesday, June 2.

JBS PLANT CYBER ATTACK | The cyber-attack that shut down one of the nation's largest meat processing companies also forced one of its plants here in West Michigan to close down. That would be the JBS location in Plainwell. The company was hit with a ransomware attack, which is being linked to a criminal organization likely based in Russia. Most operations are expected to resume today.

VAX CAMPAIGN FOR DISABLED | Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Meijer have announced a new vaccination campaign to help with scheduling appointments and arranging transportation to Meijer to get the vaccine for those living with disabilities. Those interested can text "HEALTH" to 75-0-4-9 to learn more.

GRPS GRADUATIONS CONTINUE | Graduation ceremonies for Grand Rapids Public Schools students continue today. It's the first time in two years the district will have in-person events. Ottawa Hills was first up in a week-long stretch of graduation ceremonies happening at Houseman Field. 91 seniors walked the stage yesterday and about 550 more will follow tomorrow.



GR CHILDRENS MUSEUM TO REOPEN | The Grand Rapids Children's Museum announced Tuesday that the museum will be reopening to the public June 25 with new exhibits and protocols following its more than year-long closure due to the pandemic.

FORECAST | No significant rainfall for several days while the heat and humidity levels slowly rise through the weekend. Get the full forecast here.

