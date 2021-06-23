Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, June 23

Here's what you should know for Wednesday, June 23.

MUSKEGON MATS CHANGES | Go2, a new on-demand public micro transit service for the cities of Muskegon, Norton Shores, Roosevelt Park and Muskegon Heights, launches Wednesday, June 23. The new on-demand option for riders is the result of a partnership between MATS and Via offering access to affordable, efficient and convenient public transportation for riders in the Metro Muskegon area.

131 TRAFFIC SHIFT TODAY | Construction on US-131 near Gun Lake Casino will enter a new phase today. Southbound traffic will be down to one lane between 135th and 124th avenues until Sept. 10. During that time, the on-ramp from 12th Street and M-179 to southbound 131 will be closed.

PISTONS WIN THE LOTTERY | The Detroit Pistons did a lot of losing this season, finishing with the second-worst record in the NBA and the franchise's worst record in nearly 30 years. It paid off. The Pistons won the NBA draft lottery on Tuesday night, grabbing the No. 1 pick in the July 29 draft and presumably the chance to select Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham.

BOY SCOUTS TRAILER SEARCH | Walker police are looking for suspects after a trailer used for camping and hiking by a local Boy Scout Troop was reported stolen. The department posted photos of the stolen trailers on Facebook Monday. Police said the trailers were stored at the American Legion before they were stolen.

FORECAST | Tropical moisture invades the Great Lakes region leading to more rain than not over the next 10 days. Get the full forecast here.

