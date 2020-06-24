Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

HOLLAND RESCUE | On Tuesday, three people were rescued from Lake Michigan by good Samaritans after a reported rip current. Two of the people rescued were children — females aged 15 and 9. The third was their aunt, who went into the water in attempt rescue them. All three subjects were helped out of the lake and back to the beach.

ALLENDALE STATUE LATEST | After about two hours of passionate public commentary on Monday night, Allendale Township Supervisor Adam Elenbaas said the township board plans to keep the current Civil War statue in Allendale Community Park. The board called a special meeting for Tuesday, June 30 at 7 p.m. where they will cast their votes.

RIOT CHARGES | Two more people have been charged for participation in the Grand Rapids riot that left scores of businesses damaged. Omar Suarez-Landero, 18, is charged with riot and breaking into a restaurant; Clare Newhall, 21, is accused of riot and malicious destruction of a building.

PRIDE FESTIVAL CANCELED | The Grand Rapids Pride Center (GRPC) announced Tuesday that the 2020 Grand Rapids Price Festival would be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the first time since 1988 that Grand Rapids will not be host to a Pride festival. The event will be back in 2021.

FORECAST | Wednesday will be dry and comfortable with partly cloudy skies and a high of 75°. Get the full forecast here.

