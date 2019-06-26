4 SHOOTINGS IN 1 DAY | Since Saturday, there have been a total of nine separate shooting incidents in Grand Rapids -- four of them happening all in the same day. The latest occurred on the southwest side around 8 p.m. Two houses were hit by gunfire.

DEMOCRATIC DEBATE | Ten presidential candidates, led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, will converge on the debate stage on Wednesday on the first night of Democratic debates to offer their pitches to voters and attempt a breakout moment for their campaigns.

MUELLER TO TESTIFY | Special Counsel Robert Mueller has agreed to testify before Congress on July 17. Lawmakers will get the chance to publicly question Mueller about the Russia probe.

PERE MARQUETTE WARNING | Don't plan a beach trip to Pere Marquette any time soon. The City of Muskegon warned residents that high levels of E. coli were detected at the beach and advised residents to not swim there until further notice.

ROBOCALL CRACKDOWN | The FTC is partnering with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to crack down on illegal robocalls, including dozens of actions against domestic operations responsible for more than 1 billion calls.

THE FORECAST | Tuesday began with sunny skies followed by a round of late-afternoon and early showers and isolated thunderstorms, but today will be warm and sunny.

