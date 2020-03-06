Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

STORM DAMAGE | Storms swept across West Michigan last night, leaving some damage in their wake. Trees and branches are down in Muskegon County and Consumers Energy reports scattered power outages. The severe weather watches that were in effect overnight are now expired.

KALAMAZOO PROTEST ARRESTS | Kalamazoo stayed calm overnight — 24 hours after a couple dozen businesses were damaged during protests. The city implemented a curfew in Kalamazoo and Portage, which expired at 5 a.m. this morning. The city also brought in the National Guard Tuesday. The Sheriff's Department said Monday night's unrest damaged 25 businesses and led to six arrests.

POLICE CHIEF TO JOIN RALLY | A silent protest is planned for today from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The organizers of the event have been working with the Grand Rapids Police Department and have created new guidelines to ensure safety. GRPD Chief Eric Payne said Monday that he plans to participate in this event.

VIRTUAL GRADUATION | Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) has decided to host virtual graduation ceremonies amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremonies will take place June 3, 4 and 5, and each one will be streamed on the GRPS Youtube Channel and the district and high school Facebook pages.

FORECAST | A few lingering showers will be replaced by sunshine and less humid air. Wednesday will be warm and less humid with high temperatures around 82°.

