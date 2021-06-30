Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, June 30

Here's what you should know for Wednesday, June 30.

MUSK COMMISSION MEETING | At the first meeting of the Muskegon County Board of Commissioners since commissioner Zach Lahring directed homophobic language at board chair Bob Scolnik, discussion between the board got heated. At the meeting, commissioner Marcia Hovey-Wright introduced a resolution to censure Lahring for his posts, in which Lahring called Scolnik a "little queer".

KENT CO PURSE SNATCHING | A series of purse snatchings were reported at large retail establishments in Wyoming, Grand Rapids, Kent County and Kentwood over the past few weeks. The suspects target females over the age of 50 who are alone in the parking lot and have their purse in a shopping cart, the four police departments report. When the victim is not paying attention, the suspects take the purse from the cart and run.

FLOODING AND RIVER UPDATE | The rain is easing up, but we’re still dealing with flooding. The Grand River is now at flood stage and three active flood warnings are in place for parts of the Thornapple, Maple and Grand Rivers. All are in effect until tomorrow and dozens of roads are still closed in Kent County due to flooding.

FORECAST | Recent wet weather comes to an end with drier, less humid conditions arriving into the weekend. Get the full forecast here.

