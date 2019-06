GRAND RAPIDS SHOOTING | Police are investigating after one person was left dead in a shooting on the southeast side. Police say many people may of fled the scene before they arrived and there is no one in custody at this time.

TRUMP D-DAY EVENTS | World leaders including U.S. President Donald Trump are gathering Wednesday on the south coast of England to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. But the stars of the show are the elderly veterans of that campaign who say they are surprised by all the attention: They were just doing their jobs.

CUBA TRAVEL HALTED | The Trump administration on Tuesday ended the most popular forms of U.S. travel to Cuba, banning cruise ships and a heavily used category of educational travel in an attempt to cut off cash to the island's communist government.

NEW ALLEGIANT FLIGHTS | Pack your bags! Allegiant Air will be offering non-stop flights out of Grand Rapids to both Tennessee and Savannah Hilton-Head. Travelers can start booking on Thursday, June 6 starting at $96.

OZ STATUE IN HOLLAND | Holland is getting a permanent addition of the "Wizard of Oz" and construction begins today. The full exhibit is expected to be finished in August.

THE FORECAST | Rain and isolated storms return Wednesday followed by a long dry stretch. Today will be mostly cloudy, warm and humid with showers likely and perhaps a few thunderstorms.

