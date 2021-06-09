x
Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, June 9

Here's what you should know for Wednesday, June 9.
GARDENHIRE CRIME SPREE The man suspected of a brutal crime spree in Isabella County is expected back in court after being arraigned Tuesday. Isaiah Gardenhire is charged with a laundry list of violent crimes, including the murder of a 13-year-old girl and the sexual assaults of two women. The Judge cut the arraignment short Tuesday, citing rude and disruptive behavior from Gardenhire.

VACCINE INCENTIVE CLINIC TODAY | A vaccination clinic will give free $50 Visa gift cards to the first 200 restaurant, retail and hospitality workers to receive their vaccines. The clinic is today and runs from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn on East Beltline Avenue.

GR POOL CHANGES Grand Rapids city pools and splash pads are getting set to reopen Friday with new restrictions. They will be limited capacity, so the city introduced a new app for visitors to see how many people are at the pool before they head out. Visitors are also asked to wear a mask in locker rooms and bathrooms.

FORECAST | Muggy and very warm conditions continue. Get the full forecast here.

