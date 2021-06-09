Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, June 9

Here's what you should know for Wednesday, June 9.

GARDENHIRE CRIME SPREE | The man suspected of a brutal crime spree in Isabella County is expected back in court after being arraigned Tuesday. Isaiah Gardenhire is charged with a laundry list of violent crimes, including the murder of a 13-year-old girl and the sexual assaults of two women. The Judge cut the arraignment short Tuesday, citing rude and disruptive behavior from Gardenhire.

VACCINE INCENTIVE CLINIC TODAY | A vaccination clinic will give free $50 Visa gift cards to the first 200 restaurant, retail and hospitality workers to receive their vaccines. The clinic is today and runs from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn on East Beltline Avenue.

GR POOL CHANGES | Grand Rapids city pools and splash pads are getting set to reopen Friday with new restrictions. They will be limited capacity, so the city introduced a new app for visitors to see how many people are at the pool before they head out. Visitors are also asked to wear a mask in locker rooms and bathrooms.

FORECAST | Muggy and very warm conditions continue. Get the full forecast here.

