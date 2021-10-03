Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Here's what you need to know for Wednesday, March 10

MI COVID RELIEF BILL | On Tuesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed at least $2 billion in COVID-19 relief spending while vetoing $650 million after Republicans didn't negotiate with her and tied aid to legislation that would have curbed her administration's authority to order pandemic restrictions.

FLAGS AT HALF-STAFF | Gov. Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and on all public buildings and grounds across the state to be lowered to half-staff Wednesday to honor the one-year anniversary of coronavirus in Michigan and mourn those who have lost their lives to the virus.

NEWAYGO EXPLOSIVES | A man has been charged after his son accidentally set of an explosive device inside a Newaygo High School classroom. Police said they searching inside David Saylor's home and found more homemade explosives. They said his son lost both thumbs in the explosion and four other students and a teacher were injured in the incident.

FORECAST | Rain passes through West Michigan starting today, leaving cooler weather by the weekend. Get the full forecast here.

