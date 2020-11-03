COVID-19 IN MICHIGAN | The first two presumptive cases of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, have been confirmed in Michigan. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency Tuesday night to help mitigate the spread of the virus.

PRIMARY RESULTS | Former Vice President Joe Biden won the Democratic presidential primary over Sen. Bernie Sanders Tuesday night. Biden received 53% of the vote in Michigan. President Donald Trump secured Michigan int he Republic presidential primary.

GRAND RAPIDS FIRE HOMICIDE | Grand Rapids Police say the death of a woman in a house fire has been ruled a homicide, and her husband, who is in critical condition, is considered a suspect.

BIG RAPIDS POT SHOP | A cannabis company it set to open a new recreational marijuana store in Big Rapids Wednesday. This will be the company's sixth store in Michigan, and the fourth to offer recreational adult-use marijuana.

SPORTS BETTING STARTS | The first legal sports betting in Michigan started Wednesday inside of Detroit's casinos at 1 p.m. While physical sports books will be open, online and mobile sports wagering will not start sometime in 2021.

FORECAST | Wednesday morning will have rain mixed with snow, then cloudy and cooler. Temperatures will reach the mid 40s by the afternoon.

