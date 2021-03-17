Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Here's what you should know for Wednesday, March 17

ATLANTA SHOOTING SPREE | A shooting spree in Georgia left eight people dead Tuesday. Police said they have a suspect in custody, who they believe carried out shootings at three different Atlanta-area spas. Investigators are trying to determine if the shootings were racially motivated, as six of the eight victims were Asian women.

HOLLAND MAN THREATS | Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has charged a Holland man with multiple crimes for making death threats against President Joe Biden, U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. 21-year-old Joshua Docter is charged with one count of threat of terrorism and one count of using a computer to commit a crime, both 20 year felonies.

KENT COUNTY SCHOOLS STUDY | Some Kent County schools are participating in a pilot program testing whether three feet of social distancing is just as effective as six feet. Earlier this week, the CDC announced new studies suggest three feet of distancing is just as effective as long as masks are being worn.

SAINT PATRICK'S DAY CONCERNS | Today is Saint Patrick's Day, and that has local health officials asking people to take proper COVID-19 precautions. Cases across Michigan are slowly increasing again, prompting concerns that the holiday could further intensify an uptick in cases. Kent county is urging people to wear masks and to maintain social distancing when celebrating today.

FORECAST | Sunshine today will be followed by showers.

