COVID-19 IN ALL 50 STATES | The death toll in the U.S. from the new coronavirus passed the 100 mark on Tuesday. The virus has touched all 50 states in the U.S. after the last state, West Virginia, announced its first confirmed case.

MICHIGAN CASES INCREASE | Eleven new cases of coronavirus in Michigan were confirmed by state officials Tuesday, bringing the total to 65. There are 7 cases in West Michigan, most of the cases in the state are located in Oakland County.

GRAND RAPIDS OFFICES CLOSED | The City of Grand Rapids has closed its offices to the public, postponed most city meetings and said it would be suspending water shutoffs and restoring services to people without water until the pandemic subsides.

PRIMARY RESULTS | Former Vice President Joe Biden won Arizona, Florida and Illinois. Ohio canceled its election because of coronavirus fears. President Donald Trump won enough delegates to secure the GOP nomination.

FORECAST | Wednesday and Thursday will see rounds of showers before a cooler, sunny weekend.

