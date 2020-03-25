STIMULUS DEAL REACHED | The White House and Senate leaders of both parties announced an agreement early Wednesday on unprecedented $2 trillion economic rescue package would give direct payments to businesses, workers and a health care system slammed by the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 IN MI | Michigan's total number of positive COVID-19 cases is 1,791 and the death toll has reached 24, as of 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 25. There were more than 400 new cases of the virus reported Tuesday -- the highest daily total of cases so far.

PRIORITY COVID-19 TESTING | The state's health department ordered testing labs to prioritize specimens from at risk people and people with a broad exposure history. An emergency order was issued Tuesday and it's effective immediately.

GR MURDER INVESTIGATION | Police in Grand Rapids are investigating a murder on the city's southwest side. A man was shot and killed in the area of St. Charles SW Tuesday evening and died at the scene.

MEDICAL SUPPLIES NEEDED | Mercy Health hospitals in Muskegon and Grand Rapids are asking for personal protection equipment donations. Newaygo County officials say the medical staff is fully stocked, but first responders, police and firefighters also need supplies.

FORECAST | Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with high temperatures around 54°. Showers will pick up in the evening and repeat the next two nights.

