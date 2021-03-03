Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Here's what you need to know for Wednesday, March 3

MI COVID RELIEF | State lawmakers are expected to pass more than $4 billion in COVID-19 relief aid Wednesday. The money would be used to include boosting vaccinations, getting kids back in school, and rental assistance for families. It would also limit some of Gov. Whitmer's authority in responding to the pandemic -- so it's unclear if she will sign it.

RELAXED RESTRICTIONS | Gov. Whitmer and state health officials announced relaxed restrictions yesterday -- which means that bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues can start hosting at 50% capacity this Friday. Visitation at nursing homes will also be allowed under the new guidelines.

NURSING HOME POLICY | A Senate committee has started an investigation into Gov. Whitmer's nursing home policies during the pandemic. The governor has been criticized for policies that placed COVID-19 patients in long-term care facilities with healthy patients. More than a third of COVID deaths in Michigan were from people in nursing homes or long-term care facilities.

FORECAST | No rain or snow is expected until next week. Get the full forecast here.

