Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Here's what you should know for Wednesday, March 31.

GRANDVILLE OVERNIGHT FIRE | A fire significantly damaged a Grandville home overnight. Kent County Central Dispatch says the call came in shortly before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday for a house fire in the 4600 block of Billmar Street SW. Officials said it appears everyone made it out of the home safely; no injuries have been reported.

WHITMER ASKS FOR MORE VACCINE | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has asked the White House if it's considering sending additional COVID-19 vaccines to states, including Michigan, that face surging coronavirus cases. She later announced that the state’s direct allotment of doses will total about 620,000 next week, a record.

SCHOOLS GOING REMOTE | Several area schools are going remote due to a rise in coronavirus cases. Holland High School shifted to remote learning for today and tomorrow. Zeeland High School and Middle School will also shift to online learning the next two days. The school says attendance is only at about 65 to 75% right now, down from about 95%.

FORECAST | Below average temperatures wrap up March and kick off April. By the Easter weekend, highs will be back in the 60s. Get the full forecast here.

