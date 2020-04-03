SUPER TUESDAY RESULTS | In the race to challenge President Donald Trump later this year, Joe Biden won nine states but Bernie Sanders took the biggest -- California. Here are the results so far.

BERNIE IN MICHIGAN | Sen. Bernie Sanders will be hosting two events in Michigan in the days leading up to the presidential Democratic primary on Tuesday, March 10. Sanders will be in Detroit on Friday and Grand Rapids on Sunday.

TENNESSEE TORNADOES | Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee Tuesday morning, shredding at least 40 buildings in the Nashville area and 100 more east of the city. Twenty-four people have died and authorities said they're still trying to account for dozens of people who were reported missing.

GR STATE OF THE CITY | Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss delivered her fifth State of the City address Tuesday night. In her speech, the mayor focused on Grand Rapids being home and gave an overview of the city's accomplishments from the previous year.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST | The number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. continues to grow. There have been 126 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported. Nine people in Washington state have died, and a second case has been confirmed in New York. Here's what you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak.

FORECAST | Light snow will end in the morning, making way for sunny afternoon skies Wednesday. Highs of 41°.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.