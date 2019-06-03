Each morning 13 ON YOUR SIDE does the work for you and gathers the top stories from overnight.

CONTAMINATED MAKEUP | The FDA is warning the public about Claire's makeup being contaminated with asbestos. But, the company is disputing those claims.

MORE SNOW ON THE WAY | Lake-effect snow showers taper off with a slow warm-up to end the week.

COHEN TESTIMONY | It will be Michael Cohen's second day-long meeting in one week with the House Intelligence committee and comes after his public testimony last Wednesday.

LATE TERM ABORTIONS | A Michigan senate bill would prohibit abortions after 20 or more weeks unless a mother’s life is at risk.

NUCLEAR TENSIONS | North Korea is restoring rocket site days after Trump-Kim summit.