Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Here's what you should know for Wednesday, May 12.

GRPS VACCINE CLINICS TODAY | Grand Rapids Public Schools is partnering with Walgreens and the Kent County Health Department to provide COVID-19 vaccines to its students and their parents and guardians. The clinics are by appointment only.

CDC MEETING TODAY ON VACCINES FOR KIDS | During a meeting scheduled for today, the CDC will discuss recommending the use of the COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 12-15. Pfizer has approved its vaccine for that age group and the FDA has given emergency use approval. Shots for those 12-15 could begin in Grand Rapids as soon as Saturday if the CDC recommends it.

MI GOP WHITMER PRESSER TODAY | Michigan republicans plan to reveal what they say is new information about Gov. Whitmer’s trip to Florida earlier this year. The Michigan GOP announced an 11 a.m. press conference today in Lansing. Whitmer has said the trip was to see her sick father. Today’s conference will be streamed on the party’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

PIPELINE DEADLINE THREAT | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is threatening to go after Enbridge's profits from the Line 5 pipeline if it isn't shut down. She issued the warning Tuesday in a letter to Enbridge, a Canadian oil transport company.

FORECAST | Temperatures warm into the weekend but no signs of rain until early next week. Get the full forecast here.

