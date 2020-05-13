Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

EDUCATION CUT EXPECTED | A Michigan lawmaker is warning of a potential 25% cut in state funding for K-12 schools due to economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Republican Sen. Wayne Schmidt, who chairs the Senate’s education budget subcommittee, said Tuesday that 25% is “certainly the high end,” but schools should brace for the worst.

POLICE OFFICER HAZARD PAY | The Police Officers Association of Michigan is now requesting hazard pay for law enforcement members across the state, saying officers have no way to social distance while on duty. Some agencies like Michigan State Police are already receiving hazard pay, but union leaders say there are many West Michigan departments like Montcalm, Ionia and Kalamazoo who are not.

PPE MANUFACTURER DIRECTORY | West Michigan nonprofit the Right Place put together a list of local manufacturers of personal protective equipment to aid local businesses at this prepare to return to work. Many of the companies now producing PPE are from the furniture and auto industries. In response to the stay-home order, which shutdown all non-essential business, many factories switched over to PPE production.

NATIONAL COVID-19 RESPONSE | Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, warned on Tuesday that "the consequences could be really serious" if cities and states reopened the U.S. economy too quickly with the coronavirus still spreading. Fauci warned that officials should adhere to federal guidelines for phased reopening.

GRAND RAPIDS STABBING | Police in Grand Rapids are investigating a stabbing that happened on Gold Avenue SW, near Butterworth Street SW, around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. Police did not release much information about the incident but said there was one victim and one suspect in custody.

FORECAST | Wednesday will feature increasing clouds. Temperatures will return to the 60s this afternoon before rain arrives later tonight.

