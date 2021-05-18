Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, May 19

Here's what you should know for Wednesday, May 19.

GR BUDGET VOTE TOMORROW | The Grand Rapids City Commission is scheduled to meet tomorrow night to take a final vote on the city budget. This comes after a meeting last night where residents had their last chance to call and give their say on anything budget-related. Most calls were surrounding funding for GRPD.

FRUITLAND TWP FATAL CRASH | Two people were killed Tuesday afternoon in a head-on crash in Muskegon County. Police say the incident happened on Riley Thompson and Whitehall Road in Fruitland Township at around 3:45 p.m. The crash remains under investigation.

SPENCER TURNBULL NO HITTER | Spencer Turnbull and the Detroit Tigers had a historic no-hitter last night in Seattle. Turnbull, who used to play for the West Michigan Whitecaps, threw the 8th no-hitter in franchise history. It was the first Tigers no-hitter since Justin Verlander’s in 2011. Turnbull also ended the night with his career high 117th pitch.

FORECAST | Temperatures soar into the 80s starting Thursday. Little to no measurable rainfall is expected through the weekend. Get the full forecast here.

