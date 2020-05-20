Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

MIDLAND COUNTY DAM FAILURES | Two dams in Mid-Michigan, Edenville and Sanford, breached after several days of rainfall and rising water. The breaches forced thousands of people to evacuate. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency and the National Guard has been deployed to the area.

OPERATION HAIRCUT | Another protest at the Capitol in Lansing is expected to take place Wednesday afternoon. The Michigan Conservative Coalition says free haircuts will be given on the Capitol lawn during "Operation Haircut." The event was inspired by Owosso barber, Karl Manke, who opened his shop despite the state's stay at home order and was stripped of his license.

NEWAYGO FREEDOM FEST | In Newaygo, a group called Stand Up Michigan is calling on businesses downtown to open on Thursday, May 21 -- even though statewide stay at home restriction are still in place. Not all businesses downtown Newaygo plan on participating Thursday, including the Newaygo Brewing Company and River Stop Cafe.

FORECAST | Temperatures heat up in the coming days, reaching the 80s by Sunday. Wednesday will be sunny and mild, with a high of 68°,

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.