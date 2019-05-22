CAPITOL SHOWDOWN | House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will meet this morning with Congressional Democrats who have called for President Trump's impeachment in a closed-door showdown.

BOB EVANS RECALL | More than 500 pounds of Bob Evans beef stroganoff seal pasta trays have been recalled because they were made without being inspected, according to the USDA.

RURAL ROADS REPORT | According to a report from a national transportation research nonprofit, America's rural roads and bridges are in need of serious repair. Michigan ranked 19th for worse rural road conditions in the country.

MUSKEGON PARK VANDALS | Vandalism to several lamps on a bridge at a Muskegon park bridge was discovered Monday as workers prepared the park for the first cruise ship visit of the season. The damage could end up costing the county between $5,000 and $8,000.

UNCLAIMED MEGA MILLIONS | Time is running out for a someone who bought a $1 million winning Mega Million ticket in Montcalm County. It's been eight months since the numbers were drawn and Mega Million tickets are valid for only one year after the drawing date.

For these stories and many others, watch 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.