Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, May 26

Here's what you should know for Wednesday, May 26.

SOUTH HAVEN EXPLOSION | Two people were seriously injured in a house explosion in South Haven Tuesday evening. Police say the explosion happened around 5:57 p.m. in the 70th block of 2nd Avenue. The one-story house was "disintegrated" in the explosion, police say, and the explosion could be heard from two miles away.

MUSKEGON VIOLENCE | Police in Muskegon Heights and Muskegon are continuing high intensity patrols after a string of shootings resulting in the deaths of two men and injuries to a third man. Muskegon Heights Police are making extra efforts to get illegal guns off the streets.

AUTO INSURANCE REFORM | Several Michigan Democrats have called a press conference at 10:15 a.m. today to speak out against the state’s new no-fault insurance law set to go into effect July 1. Some say it could save Michigan drivers’ money on car insurance, but others say drivers could lose out on medical care reimbursement. Democrats intend to call for a delay of changes to the new law.

HOLLAND BODY CAMS | A second city in Ottawa County will soon be getting body cameras for their police officers. Leaders in Holland say it was a big investment, but one that is worth it to continue to build trust within the community. Earlier in May, Holland City Council approved their budget for 2021. Within that accepted budget was $250,000 for the body cameras.

FORECAST | Temperatures drop through the rest of the work week before becoming more seasonable during the holiday weekend. Get the full forecast here.

