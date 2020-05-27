Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

BODY FOUND IN GR | A man was found dead at a home on Grand Rapids' Southeast side early Wednesday morning. Police said his body was located while officers were doing a welfare check -- the situation is still under investigation.

DEPUTY PUNCHES WOMAN | A video of a Michigan sheriff’s deputy punching a black woman in the head several times during her arrest, and her husband was tased by another deputy after allegedly refusing an order to leave the scene of a shooting has sparked protests.

TESTING FOR EVERYONE | Under an executive order signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Tuesday, testing sites will offer testing to anyone with any reason to be tested -- without an advance doctor's order, and the tests will be done without charging an out-of-pocket cost.

PRIVATE SCHOOL AID FUNDING | Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is pushing ahead with a policy that will steer tens of millions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief to private primary schools and secondary schools across the nation.

FORECAST | Another day with highs in the 80s before cooler weather returns this weekend. Wednesday will be partly cloudy, warm and very humid with scattered showers and storms.