Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Here's what you should know for Wednesday, May 5.

MDHHS FACE MASK ORDER | The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Tuesday that masks will no longer be required at outdoor events of under 100 people. In addition, fully vaccinated people who are not experiencing symptoms are not required to wear masks at residential gatherings. This includes indoors.

REETHS-PUFFER BOND FAILED | The bond proposal that would have raised $23 million for Reeths-Puffer Schools was rejected 54% to 46% Tuesday night. The funding would have gone toward building improvements and repairs, increased energy efficiency and upgrades to fine arts facilities and athletic fields.

BISSELL EMPTY THE SHELTERS | BISSELL Pet Foundation’s biggest adoption event kicks off Wednesday with several local shelters participating. Empty the Shelters is taking place over the next 5 days, May 5-9, with the mission of finding loving forever homes for animals in shelters.

FORECAST | No large warm-ups are expected for West Michigan through the weekend. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.