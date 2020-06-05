HIGH VOTER TURNOUT | Voting changes due to the pandemic have led to a much higher turnout -- especially here in West Michigan. About 50 communities in the state held their first elections since the first cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, the elections were conducted primarily through mail but some communities, like Walker, saw a large in-person voting turnout as well. You can see all the election results right here.

GM FACTORY START DATE | Major U.S. automakers are planning to reopen factories within two weeks, but General Motors could be resuming production even sooner than that. Employees will find out this morning when they are expected to return to work. Assembly lines could ramp up as early as next week.

STATE'S RESPONSE | State leaders will meet in Lansing today to discuss the next steps in Michigan's response to the coronavirus pandemic. The discussion could be tense, as many Republican lawmakers have tried to limit the governor's executive power, saying some of her orders go too far. Attorney General Dana Nessel recently stood behind Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive orders, calling them valid and enforceable.

CORONAVIRUS TASK FORCE | President Donald Trump defended his administration's plans to wrap up the work of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, saying Friday much of their work has been accomplished and he is now looking at the next phase of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, reopening the economy.

RBG HOSPITALIZED | Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized Tuesday with an infection caused by a gallstone, but plans to take part in the court's arguments by telephone Wednesday, the Supreme Court said. The 87-year-old justice underwent non-surgical treatment for what the court described as acute cholecystitis, a benign gallbladder condition, at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

FORECAST | Temperatures remain much cooler than seasonal temperatures through the weekend. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and a little milder, high of 58°.

5 Day Planner - May 5, 2020

13 On Your Side

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.