Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, Nov. 10

Here's what you should know for Wednesday, Nov. 10.

AG COMM DIRECTOR DIES: Kelly Rossman-McKinney has died after battling cancer. She started her career in Lansing as a legislative secretary in 1979 and went on to serve as an aide in both Michigan House and Senate. She then worked with Gov. James Blanchard and later founded Truscott Rossman, one of the largest PR firms in Michigan.

LOWELL MIDDLE SCHOOL FIRE: Students at Lowell Middle School were evacuated immediately after smoke was spotted in the school Tuesday afternoon. The fire reportedly started in a student bathroom. School officials say they are investigating to find out what started the fire.

GR WHITE WATER MEETING: Efforts are underway to bring the rapids back to the Grand River through the "Cultural Resource Mitigation Plan." You can give your say on the plan during a virtual meeting tonight at 7.

MICHIGAN SPECIAL ELECTIONS: The Republican leader of the Michigan House is urging Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to immediately schedule special elections to fill what will be four open seats in chamber, the most vacancies in at least 30 years.

FORECAST: Rain, wind, and some accumulating lake effect arrive end of this week. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.