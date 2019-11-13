IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY | America and the rest of the world will get the chance to see and hear for themselves for the first time about President Donald Trump's actions toward Ukraine and consider whether they are, in fact, impeachable offenses. The hearings will go live Wednesday at 10 a.m. with its first witnesses Wednesday.

STATE BUDGET LATEST | A budget standoff between the Republican-led Legislature and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is unlikely to be resolved until December at the earliest.

CARTER HEALTH UPDATE | Former President Jimmy Carter is recovering after surgery to relieve bleeding pressure on his brain, according to the Carter Center Wednesday morning. There were no complications, but President Carter will remain in the hospital. It's not clear for how long.

COSTCO SCAM | A picture of what is said to be a Costco coupon is being shared on social media, but the company warns, it's a scam. The coupon claims everyone who shares it will be sent a $75 voucher, but Costco says the post is a "recurring hoax."

CMA AWARDS TONIGHT | Country music's biggest night is tonight with the Country Music Association Awards happening on ABC. The show starts at 8 a.m. Here is who's in the running for the show's top awards.

FORECAST | Today will be cloudy and very cold with light snow possible by the afternoon, especially north. Highs in the mid 20s inland and upper 20s along the lakeshore.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.