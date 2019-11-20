GRAND RAPIDS SHOOTINGS | Police in Grand Rapids are investigating three different overnight shootings that took place within four hours of each other and left three people injured.

IMPEACHMENT LATEST | The ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, is the most anticipated witness in the impeachment hearings Wednesday. He is most closely tired to the efforts by Trump to get Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden than any witness heard so far.

DEM DEBATE TONIGHT | Here are some of the key issues that will play out Wednesday night when the Democratic Party's top 10 face off in Atlanta just 75 days before primary voting begins. It airs at 9 p.m. EST on MSNBC.

COTTAGE CHEESE RECALL | Select varieties of Breakstone's Cottage Cheese have been recalled recently because they may contain pieces of metal and red plastic. At least six people have complained about the problem so far.

DISNEY+ HACKED | Disney says its new Disney Plus streaming service doesn't have a security breach, but some users have been shut out after hackers tried to break into their accounts.

FORECAST | A fall storm is poised to bring more rain and strong winds to the region Thursday. Today will be cloudy and seasonable with highs in the mid 40s

