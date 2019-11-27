ROAD OUTLOOK | Almost 1.6 million Michiganders will hit the roads this Thanksgiving, making this the second-highest Thanksgiving travel volume since 2005. Here's what you need to know before you hit the roads.

AIRPORT TRAVEL | The Gerald R. Ford International Airport anticipates seeing a record-breaking number of travelers this Thanksgiving and says to anticipate flight cancellations, construction delays and getting through security while trying to get to your destination.

IMPEACHMENT LATEST | The House Judiciary Committee is set to take over the impeachment probe of President Donald Trump next week, scheduling a Dec. 4 hearing on the question of “high crimes and misdemeanors” set out in the Constitution.

PREPPING FOR WIND | Consumers Energy is anticipating that some homes along the lakeshore may lose power Wednesday due to high winds and storms expected. Worst case scenario? People will be without power for us to three days because the winds pose a danger to crews repairing them.

OPERATION HANDSHAKE | The day before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest days at Gerald R. Ford International Airport. But a group of volunteers are making sure U.S. service members flying in for Thanksgiving don't get lost in the crowd.

FORECAST | Today will be cloudy, very windy and turning cooler with rain showers. Temperatures falling to around 40°.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.