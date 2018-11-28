Each morning 13 ON YOUR SIDE does the work for you and gathers the top stories from overnight.

NEVER ENDING SNOW | Additional lake-effect snow showers will linger into Wednesday.

TRUMP VS. GENERAL MOTORS | Trump threatens to pull GM subsidies over layoffs.

NANCY PELOSI FACING KEY VOTE FOR HOUSE SPEAKER | But nine more Democrats have threatened to withhold support.

LION AIR CRASH REPORT | Indonesia plane crash report faults airline's safety measures.

GENE-EDITED BABIES | Scientist claiming gene-edited babies reports 2nd pregnancy.

GINGER ZEE ON MY WEST MICHIGAN | The Rockford High School graduate visited Epilogue Bookstore for a book signing Tuesday night. She will be on My West Michigan at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

