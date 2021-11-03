Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, Nov. 3

Here's what you should know for Wednesday, Nov. 3.

VACCINE APPROVAL: U.S. health officials on Tuesday gave the final signoff to Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot, a major expansion of the nation’s vaccination campaign. The Food and Drug Administration already authorized the shots for children ages 5 to 11 — doses just a third of the amount given to teens and adults. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends who should receive FDA-cleared vaccines.

KENT CO DEPUTY DEATH: The Kent County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its deputies. Deputy David Cook, 47, passed away on Monday from COVID complications. We're told Deputy Cook had been hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit and was on a ventilator before he passed.

GH NEW MAYOR: After last night's election, Grand Haven residents are waking up to a new mayor this morning. Catherine McNally beat out incumbent Bob Monetza, winning by nearly 600 votes.

MUSK NEW MAYOR: In Muskegon, Mayor Stephen Gawron remains in office. He held off challenger Ken Johnson by just over 200 votes. Gawron has been in office since 2012.

FORECAST: Wintry weather continues today and tomorrow morning. Get the full forecast here.

