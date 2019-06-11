IMPEACHMENT LATEST | The State Department's third-ranking official is expected to tell Congress Wednesday that political considerations were behind the agency's refusal to deliver a robust defense of the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

ARENA NAME FIGHT | The L.C. Walker Arena in Muskegon was recently bought by Mercy Health and with the new owners, came news of a name change. However, there is an effort online to prevent that from happening.

IPHONE PROBLEMS | If you are a Verizon customer and you have an older model phone, you may have noticed service issues already. The cell phone carrier is moving to a 4G network, which means older phones are less likely to be compatible with the network. Come December 2019, phones will no longer work.

DEER HUNTING LAW | Legislation advancing in Michigan would lift the state's ban on baiting and feeding deer in the Lower Peninsula and parts of the U.P. -- which was initially instituted back in 2018.

TOYS FOR TOTS | The holiday season is fast approaching, which means its Toys for Tots is gearing up. The annual event helps children in numerous West Michigan community celebrate Christmas with brand-new toys. Find registration information right here.

FORECAST | A fast-moving system will spread snow into West Michigan on Wednesday with light accumulations possible.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.