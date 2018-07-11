Each morning 13 ON YOUR SIDE does the work for you and gathers the top stories from overnight.

Here’s what people are talking about this morning:

OUR NEW STATE GOVERNOR IS GRETCHEN WHITMER | Whitmer will be sworn in Jan. 1 as Michigan's second female governor. She beat out Republican nominee Bill Schuette.

STABENOW WINS FOURTH TERM | U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., won election to a fourth six-year term in office Tuesday night, beating Republican newcomer John James and keeping the seat in the hands of Democrats.

HUIZENGA BEATS OUT DAVIDSON | In a highly contested race between incumbent U.S. Representative Bill Huizenga (R-Zeeland) and ER doctor Rob Davidson (D-Spring Lake), Huizenga was elected to represent the 2nd Congressional District for a fifth term.

VOTERS APPROVE RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA | Michigan will become the 10th state in the nation and the first in the Midwest to legalize marijuana for recreational use.

DEMOCRATS TAKE HOLD OF THE HOUSE |Both parties are claiming victory in Tuesday night's midterms, but the results mean Democrats can put a check on President Donald Trump's agenda.

TOO CLOSE TO CALL | Republican Tom Leonard says there are outstanding votes in Kent and Newaygo County along with others in the race to be Michigan's next attorney general. Right now, his Democratic opponent Dana Nessel is winning, but Leonard will reassess the situation this morning.

Get your Michigan midterm election results here.

SNOW IS ON THE WAY | Drizzle will linger on Wednesday with snow possible to end the week.

For these stories and so many more, join 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6!

© 2018 WZZM