FLOOD CONCERNS | Rain from Tuesday and incoming storms Wednesdays have people in low-lying areas concerned about flooding. Clogged storm drains and catch basins also contribute to the problem, which is why hundreds of volunteers have adopted drains to keep them unclogged.

FLAVORED VAPING | Michigan's ban on flavored electronic cigarettes starts Wednesday after a judge said she's not ready to decide whether to stop it. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer accuses the makers of using candy flavors and deceptive ads to hook children. Critics say the emergency rules circumvent the state's typical regulatory process.

UKRAINE PROBE | On Wednesday, the State Department's inspector general is expected to brief congressional staff from several House and Senate appropriations, oversight, foreign affairs and intelligence committees on their requests for information and documents on Ukraine.

BUDGET LATEST | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called Tuesday for Republicans who control the Legislature to return to budget talks, hinting that her historic level of vetoes — nearly $1 billion worth — could be restored if a compromise is reached.

UAW-GM STRIKE LATEST | The more than 2-week long strike by auto workers has cost General Motors about $1 billion according to at least one estimate, while a parts shortage forced the company to close pickup truck and transmission plants in Mexico. Wednesday will send the strike into its 17th day.

FORECAST | Several rounds of rain will raise flooding concerns while temperatures tumble. Today's temperatures will fall from the mid and upper 60s into the mid and upper 50s north and around 60° and the low 60s south.

