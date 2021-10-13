Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, Oct. 13

Here's what you should know for Wednesday, Oct. 13.

IONIA CO. SPEEDING CASE: The United States Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal from the Ionia County Prosecutor in the case of Anthony Owen on Monday. Owen claimed he was illegally pulled over by an Ionia County sheriff's deputy when he was arrested in 2015. Owen had been traveling 43 mph in a 25 mph zone when he was pulled over in Saranac and subsequently arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

NEW STREET NAMES GR: There's a push in Grand Rapids to honor national civil rights leaders. The Moving Ahead For Remarkable Civil Rights Heroes committee wants this Hispanic Heritage Month to mark change in Grand Rapids by renaming part of Grandville Avenue SW after Cesar E. Chavez and part of Franklin Street after Martin Luther King Jr.

US REOPENS LAND BORDERS IN NOV.: The U.S. will reopen its land borders to nonessential travel next month, ending a 19-month freeze due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the country moves to require all international visitors to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Both Mexico and Canada have pressed the U.S. for months to ease restrictions on travel that have separated families and curtailed leisure trips since the onset of the pandemic.

13 FFL DAY 25 YEAR ANNIVERSARY: 13 Friends for Life has been helping women around West Michigan protect themselves from breast cancer for 25 years now. On this day, we encourage women to have a Friend for Life. She can be your mother, daughter, sister or a friend. On the 13th of each month, do a breast self-exam and then call your Friend for Life, reminding her to do the same.

FORECAST | Mostly cloudy today with showers and non-severe thunderstorms returning this evening. Get the full forecast here.

