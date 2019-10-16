UAW-GM DEAL CLOSE | General Motors CEO Mary Barra joined negotiators at the bargaining table, a sign that a deal may be near -- ending the monthlong strike by the United Auto Workers.

DEMOCRATIC DEBATE | Twelve Democrats are fighting for a chance to become the party's nominee and met on the debate stage Tuesday night in Ohio. It was the fourth round of debate and the most candidates on stage at one time for a 2020 debate so far.

VAPING LAWSUIT | A Michigan judge temporarily blocked the state's weeks-old ban on flavored e-cigarettes Tuesday, saying it may force adults to return to smoking more harmful tobacco products and has irreparably hurt vaping businesses.

DRY GRIFFINS GAMES | The state has suspended the liquor license of the Van Andel Arena's food and beverage provider. Now, the next four Grand Rapids Griffins games at the arena will be dry -- no alcoholic beverages may be served or consumed in the area.

DOUBLE DARE | One of the messiest game show on TV is now the messiest game show on the road and it's coming to Grand Rapids. "Double Dare Live" is set for a show at 20 Monroe Live in December.

FORECAST | Rain and strong winds will accompany a major fall storm on Wednesday. Today's highs will be around 50°.

