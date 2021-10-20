Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, Oct. 20

Here's what you should know for Wednesday, Oct. 20.

GR SHOOTING: Shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, a shooting took place on the city's southeast side. Grand Rapids Police confirmed that one person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The incident happened on Griggs Street and Paris Avenue.

POWER LINES CRASH: A single-vehicle crash took out several power lines early Wednesday morning, knocking out power to a neighborhood and closing the road for several hours. It happened just before 12:45 a.m. near the intersection of Oakhill St. SE and Kalamazoo Ave. SE.

HAITI KIDNAPPINGS LATEST: 13 On Your Side has independently confirmed five of 17 missionaries kidnapped and currently held hostage in Haiti are members of Hart Dunkard Brethren Church in Oceana County. The church's pastor, Ron Marks, told 13 On Your Side the missionaries are a family, one adult and four children

BENTON HARBOR SOE: Michigan's governor has visited Benton Harbor to listen to residents who have been urged to use bottled water because of elevated levels of lead in their tap water. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stop Tuesday wasn't publicly disclosed until it was over.

FORECAST: Sunshine to start your Wednesday with showers and cooler temperatures returning overnight. Get the full forecast here.

