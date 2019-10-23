CABRERA TRIAL CONTINUES | Trial started Tuesday for 18-year-old Juan Sandro Cabrera. The defense says key witnesses to a shooting by a suspected gang member on trial are unreliable, but the prosecution says a video will show him shoot Troy "TJ" Wells. Cabrera's trial continues Wednesday and is expected to last more than a week.

NO REMAINS LOCATED | A number of people speculated online that the body of Jessica Heeringa was located in Muskegon County Tuesday, but the Norton Shores Police Dept. confirmed the report was false and no remains were actually located.

SYRIA LATEST | U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday as chaos swirled along the Turkey-Syria border and Iraqi leaders chafed over reports that the U.S. may want to increase the number of troops based in Iraq, at least temporarily.

IMPEACHMENT LATEST | A top U.S. diplomat testified Tuesday that President Donald Trump was holding back military aid for Ukraine unless the country agreed to investigate Democrats and a company linked to Joe Biden's family, providing lawmakers with a detailed new account of the quid pro quo central to the impeachment probe.

GRAND HOTEL G7 | After President Donald Trump scraped his plan to host the G7 summit at his family-owned golf resort in Florida, sites in eight other states are now up for consideration -- including the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island.

FORECAST | Blustery conditions will persist behind a departing storm Wednesday. Today will be partly cloudy, breezy and cool. Highs in the low 50s.

